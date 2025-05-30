Thrilling! Offshore dragon boat racing heats up in Lianjiang county

People's Daily Online) 16:55, May 30, 2025

The Dinghai Offshore Dragon Boat Race kicked off in Dinghai Bay, Lianjiang county, southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 27, 2025. Unlike traditional inland races, the offshore competition is more challenging due to natural factors such as waves and tides.

With a history of more than 600 years, the Dinghai Offshore Dragon Boat Race has been recognized as part of Fujian's sixth batch of intangible cultural heritage.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)