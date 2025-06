Traditional dragon boat race held in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:15, June 02, 2025

Villagers take part in a traditional dragon boat race in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2025. The dragon boat race originated from Jiangcun Village was listed in China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2011. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

