Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in New Zealand with cultural festivities

Guests learn about Chinese sachets during an event celebrating the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand, May 30, 2025.

WELLINGTON, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Communities across New Zealand marked the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival over the weekend with vibrant celebrations in both Christchurch and Auckland, reflecting the enduring cultural heritage of this ancient festival.

The Dragon Boat Festival, celebrated annually on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, was recognized by UNESCO in 2009 as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In Christchurch, a cultural event was held on Friday in commemoration of the festival, featuring traditional activities such as making zongzi, the sticky rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves, cultural shows and games, and other customs symbolizing family unity, remembrance, health, and hope.

Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said the Dragon Boat Festival is deeply tied to Chinese values, and the tradition is rooted in the cultural respect for the past and hope for a better future.

"As we often say in China, 'With many hands rowing together, the boat sails far.' This spirit of unity is what brings us together today, to share stories, traditions, and goodwill across cultures," she said.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, the Epsom Community Center hosted a day-long celebration on Saturday with a variety of interactive workshops, performances, and cultural showcases, welcoming families to immerse themselves in traditional customs.

Activities included martial arts demonstrations, calligraphy and painting sessions, a dragon boat card-making workshop, and a lively lion dance performance.

Visitors also participated in hands-on experiences such as dumpling-making and face painting.

Dragon boat festival celebrations were also staged in other parts of Auckland as people celebrated locally with traditional food and cultural activities.

A dragon boat race event is also planned on Sunday in Eastern Auckland on the Tamaki River.

Organizers highlighted the growing enthusiasm for the festival among diverse communities in New Zealand, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange and mutual appreciation.

The festival has become a bridge for cross-cultural understanding, strengthening connections between communities and fostering a deeper appreciation of Chinese heritage in New Zealand.

"The Dragon Boat Festival is no longer just a Chinese event, it's a celebration of unity and shared traditions among all people," said an event organizer.

People watch a lion dance during an event celebrating the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Auckland, New Zealand, May 31, 2025.

Children enjoy touhu, a traditional Chinese game also known as pitch-pot, during an event celebrating the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand, May 30, 2025.

