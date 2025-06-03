Kids make waves in mini dragon boat race

(People's Daily App) 13:01, June 03, 2025

Kindergarteners participated in a dragon boat race held in a swimming pool in Shantou, Guangdong Province. Each crew had a coxswain who set the pace with a drum while the young rowers paddled their hearts out.

