Kids make waves in mini dragon boat race
(People's Daily App) 13:01, June 03, 2025
Kindergarteners participated in a dragon boat race held in a swimming pool in Shantou, Guangdong Province. Each crew had a coxswain who set the pace with a drum while the young rowers paddled their hearts out.
(Produced by Zhu Yurou and intern Zhang Jiaqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
