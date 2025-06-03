China reports over 650 mln inter-regional trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China has reported more than 653.7 million inter-regional passenger trips during the just-concluded Dragon Boat Festival holiday, data from the Ministry of Transport showed on Tuesday.

The figure represents a 2.5 percent increase compared to the same holiday last year, the ministry said.

This year's Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, was celebrated on May 31, and the public holiday ran from May 31 to June 2.

A breakdown of the data showed that road traffic accounted for the lion's share of these trips, with over 597.32 million trips made by road during the holiday.

Railway passenger trips totaled 48.03 million, while the waterway passenger volume came in at 2.73 million.

Airlines handled 5.63 million passenger trips during the holiday, according to the data.

