Intl participants shine in dragon boat races in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 17:52, June 04, 2025

Photo shows international participants of the Sanya Dragon Boat Open. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

International and local teams competed side by side in exhilarating dragon boat races across China's southern Hainan Province during the recent three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

On the morning of May 31, the festival's first day, the Sanya Dragon Boat Open kicked off on the Sanya River. The competition featured two 400-meter straight course events for men's and mixed teams, drawing 18 teams, including two international squads.

International participants compete in the Sanya Dragon Boat Open. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

"Though we come from different countries, our team members have come together because of the dragon boat race, which has also let them experience Sanya's openness and inclusiveness," said Yang Kun, leader of the two international teams. He added that those squads included participants from 15 countries who have lived in Sanya for a long time.

One international team, HelloSanya, is comprised of members who have lived in Sanya for more than three years on average, most of whom work in international communications. The other team features members from more than 10 countries across Europe, Africa and Asia, including foreign language teachers, social media influencers and international students from the University of Sanya.

Before the competition, organizers held dragon boat workshops for these international competitors, combining theoretical instruction with hands-on demonstrations to help them appreciate the sport's unique appeal.

International participants row a dragon boat. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

David, an American who has lived and worked in Sanya since 2018, said, "I used to watch dragon boat races along the Sanya River. It's a very powerful sport."

When he learned international teams could participate, he signed up right away. "I've competed in three dragon boat races and truly love this sport. Especially when I hear my teammates shouting 'Jiayou' (Come on), I realize I'm part of a strong, united team."

"Dragon boat racing during the Dragon Boat Festival is such a fun and unique tradition. More importantly, we've made many new friends here," said Charline, a French member of HelloSanya, after the race.

International participants give an interview. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

In addition, the 2025 Haikou Cup International Dragon Boat Invitational, held on the same day, brought together a diverse mix of global and local participants. Forty teams from China and abroad competed in straight-course races in three categories: 1,000 meters for the open group, 500 meters for the local group and 200 meters for the folk group.

For the first time, Haikou's dragon boat competition welcomed international teams. Rowers from countries including Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines raced alongside local teams from Haikou and domestic teams from Guangxi, Guangdong and other Chinese regions.

After learning about the open registration, faculty members from Yingya St. Peter's School, an international school, eagerly signed up, including many foreign teachers fascinated by traditional Chinese culture. More than 20 were ultimately selected to form a team.

Photo shows the 2025 Haikou Cup International Dragon Boat Invitational. (Photo/Jia Yin)

Catherine Cooke, principal of Yingya St. Peter's and a first-time dragon boat racer, said she felt both excited and awed. Serving as the team's drummer, the British-Belgian principal described the dragon boat as an important symbol of Chinese culture and said the event highlighted tradition and teamwork. Despite coming from different countries and cultural backgrounds, all the team members worked together toward a shared goal, which she called a wonderful experience.

"Dragon boat racing is a traditional Chinese sport that embodies unity, perseverance and progress. Our school hopes faculty members from diverse cultural backgrounds will experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture while demonstrating our multicultural integration," said Yang Yuli, executive principal of the school.

Catherine Cooke, principal of Yingya St. Peter's School, participates in the 2025 Haikou Cup International Dragon Boat Invitational as a drummer. (Photo/Jia Yin)

Yang said a global vision rooted in Chinese culture is essential for Hainan Free Trade Port to advance education innovation. As the port develops, the school is committed to nurturing students with international perspectives and building a faculty team with multiple cultural backgrounds to support Hainan's development as an international education innovation zone.

Li Haigang, vice president of the International Dragon Boat Federation, president of the Asian Dragon Boat Federation and deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Film, Television, Publications and Sport, said dragon boat racing serves as a cultural bridge connecting the world.

Photo shows team members of Yingya St. Peter's School during a training session. (Photo/Jia Yin)

He said it promotes traditional Dragon Boat Festival culture, facilitates international exchange through sport, and showcases the dynamic development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Photo shows team members of Yingya St. Peter's School during a training session. (Photo/Jia Yin)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Sheng Chuyi)