Fresh-cut lotus flowers from E China's Zhejiang see strong demand
Fresh-cut lotus flowers from Zhejiang Province are in high demand. (People's Daily Online/Jian Cheng)
Staff from the Shili Lotus Common Prosperity Workshop in Wuyi county, Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, harvested fresh-cut lotus flowers in the paddies and prepared them for delivery on June 2.
The workshop has introduced more than 20 varieties of fresh-cut lotus flowers from China and abroad. To meet customer demand, staff begin work early each morning. The flowers are carefully picked, trimmed and packaged with ice packs, ready to be shipped nationwide through e-commerce platforms.
Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.
