Xi stresses pooling strength of working class for rejuvenation of Chinese nation

Xinhua) 16:39, April 28, 2025

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for pooling the strength of the country's working class and working people and working hard in a down-to-earth manner to turn the grand blueprint of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation into reality.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and honor model workers and exemplary individuals.

