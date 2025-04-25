China's space exploration benefits the world

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship Thursday, continuing efforts to advance space technology for all humanity -- a vision long championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Over the past years, Xi has addressed the importance of international cooperation in peaceful space exploration and development on multiple occasions.

During the meeting with the Shenzhou-12 astronauts in 2021, Xi said that progress in space science and technology will benefit people around the world, and China wants to use space exploration achievements to create a better future for mankind.

When meeting representatives of the Chang'e-5 mission in 2021, Xi stressed actively conducting international cooperation and making more contributions to humanity's well-being.

According to the China Manned Space Agency, China is in discussions with other nations regarding potential foreign astronaut participation in the country's future space station missions.

China welcomes international applications for acquiring lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 probes for scientific research. Scientists from various countries have taken part in researching the Chang'e-5 lunar samples.

Moreover, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 lunar probes to be launched in the next three years will offer international payload capacity, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

China has also signed cooperation agreements with 17 countries and international organizations on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) construction, offering various levels and forms of collaboration opportunities.

In a congratulatory letter to the First International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications in 2021, Xi said China is willing to share the achievements of the BDS with all parties, promote the progress of the global satellite navigation industry and make the BDS better serve the world and benefit humankind.

To date, BDS services have been used in precision agriculture and smart ports in ASEAN countries, South Asia, West Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa to serve local economic and social development.

Within the BRICS framework, China will continue advancing the development of the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation to enhance disaster emergency data sharing.

China will also provide satellite services to the Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, fostering their sustainable progress in agriculture, disaster prevention, and smart city initiatives.

When he met with representatives of space scientists and engineers who participated in the research and development of the Chang'e-6 lunar mission last year, Xi called for deepening various forms of international exchange and cooperation in the field of space, sharing development achievements with other countries, improving outer space governance, and making space science and technology achievements more beneficial to all people.

Outer space is a domain shared by humanity, and space exploration is humanity's common cause, Xi said.

