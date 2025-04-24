Home>>
Xi holds talks with Kenyan president
(Xinhua) 11:09, April 24, 2025
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
