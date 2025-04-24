China has built world's largest, fastest-growing renewable energy system: Xi

Xinhua) April 24, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China has built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system as well as the largest and most complete new energy industrial chain, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition.

Xi said China also leads the world in the speed and scale of "greening," contributing a quarter of the world's newly-added area of afforestation.

