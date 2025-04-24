Home>>
China has built world's largest, fastest-growing renewable energy system: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:18, April 24, 2025
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China has built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system as well as the largest and most complete new energy industrial chain, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition.
Xi said China also leads the world in the speed and scale of "greening," contributing a quarter of the world's newly-added area of afforestation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi addresses Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition, urging jointly advancing global climate governance
- Xi urges greater unity between armed forces, civilian sectors
- Tariff and trade wars undermine legitimate rights, interests of all countries: Xi
- Xi holds talks with Azerbaijani president
- Xi sends congratulations to Noboa on re-election as president of Ecuador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.