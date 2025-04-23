Home>>
Xi urges greater unity between armed forces, civilian sectors
14:42, April 23, 2025
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater unity between the military and the government and between the military and civilians, emphasizing the need to uphold the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), advance reform and innovation, and improve relevant policies and mechanisms.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction, which was conveyed at a national conference honoring model cities and counties in promoting mutual support between the military and civilian sectors held here on Wednesday.
