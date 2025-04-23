Tariff and trade wars undermine legitimate rights, interests of all countries: Xi

Xinhua) 14:05, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that tariff and trade wars undermine the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, hurt the multilateral trading system, and impact the world economic order.

When holding talks with visiting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Xi said China is willing to work with Azerbaijan to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, firmly protect respective legitimate rights and interests, and defend international fairness and justice.

