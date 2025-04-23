Home>>
Xi holds talks with Azerbaijani president
(Xinhua) 11:20, April 23, 2025
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing on Wednesday.
