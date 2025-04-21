Home>>
Azerbaijan's president to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:21, April 21, 2025
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to China from April 22 to 24, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
- Azerbaijan actively collaborating with Chinese companies, says president
- Chinese vice premier holds talks with Azerbaijani deputy PM
- Chinese travel platforms see surging searches on Azerbaijan, after it announces visa-free policy for Chinese travelers
- Azerbaijan to implement one-year unilateral visa-free policy for Chinese citizens: joint statement
- China, Azerbaijan vow to lift bilateral relations to new heights
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.