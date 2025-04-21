Languages

Archive

Home>>

Azerbaijan's president to visit China

(Xinhua) 13:21, April 21, 2025

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to China from April 22 to 24, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories