Azerbaijan to implement one-year unilateral visa-free policy for Chinese citizens: joint statement

Xinhua) 11:01, July 04, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijan has decided to implement a one-year unilateral visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, said a joint statement signed between China and Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The decision aims to develop tourism in Azerbaijan and further expand its economic, people-to-people and cultural ties with China, said the statement.

