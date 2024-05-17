China, Azerbaijan vow to lift bilateral relations to new heights

Xinhua) 08:37, May 17, 2024

BAKU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a friendly visit to the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

During her talks with Aliyev, Shen, who is also chairperson of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), noted that under the strategic leadership of the presidents of the two countries, the friendly and cooperative partnership between China and Azerbaijan continues to thrive with fruitful outcomes.

China is ready to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance the alignment of high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative with Azerbaijan's Revival of the Silk Road national development strategy, expand cooperation in various fields, increase people-to-people exchanges, and elevate bilateral relations to new heights, said Shen, who was leading a Chinese delegation to visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

For his part, Aliyev said that the Azerbaijan-China relationship is progressively advancing. Azerbaijan abides by the one-China principle, supports China in safeguarding its territorial integrity, and is ready to strengthen cooperation with China on the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, green development, and SCO civil exchanges.

During the visit, Shen also held talks with Ali Huseynli, first deputy chairman of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

