Interview: Azerbaijan-China relations steadily advancing, says President Aliyev

Xinhua) 11:24, April 22, 2025

BAKU, April 21 (Xinhua) -- "Azerbaijan-China relations, rooted in ancient history and sound traditions, are steadily advancing," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In a recent written interview with Xinhua, Aliyev expressed confidence that his upcoming state visit to China would further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Recalling his previous visits to China in 2014 and 2015, as well as his participation in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in 2019, Aliyev said he holds fond memories of his meetings and productive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"China is one of the most dynamically developing countries in the world. Its progress not only benefits the Chinese people but also serves global interests," he added.

Aliyev noted that in July 2024, Azerbaijan and China signed a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership, agreeing to expand cooperation across various fields, strengthen international collaboration, and jointly promote peace, stability and development at both regional and global levels.

He stressed that strengthening ties with China remains a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, with particular focus on advancing cooperation in all areas of mutual concern.

Regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) held in Baku in 2024, Aliyev expressed appreciation for "China's valuable contributions to global climate efforts."

Noting Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to support the Belt and Road Initiative, he said the initiative had strengthened connectivity among countries, promoted dialogue, and created new opportunities for international trade.

Azerbaijan will leverage its strategic geographic location to continue expanding international transport corridors, modernizing infrastructure, and allocating additional funding to increase handling capacity of the ports, he said.

Aliyev also emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to deepening economic and trade ties with China, and expanding cultural cooperation between the two sides.

He praised the productive partnerships between the two countries' universities, including the teaching of Chinese in Azerbaijani institutions through Confucius Institutes and the establishment of Azerbaijani language and cultural centers in China.

These efforts will enhance mutual understanding and deepen friendship between the two peoples, he said.

Aliyev noted that under the 2024-2025 rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China is advancing institutional development and promoting the SCO's role on the international stage under the motto of "Carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action."

As a founding member, China will remain a leading force in the organization's future development, he added.

Azerbaijan highly values its participation in SCO activities and supports the principles the organization upholds, Aliyev said.

The country will continue contributing to regional and global peace and security by implementing major trade, economic, transport, infrastructure and energy projects to expand cooperation, promote sustainable growth, and achieve development goals, he added.

