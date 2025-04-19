Xi's Southeast Asia visit deepens shared commitment to neighborhood amity, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:21, April 19, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets the welcoming crowd during a grand welcome ceremony held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

* Throughout his tour, Xi reaffirmed China's commitment to fostering friendship and partnership with neighboring nations.

* A focal point of the tour was high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with the aim of enhancing regional connectivity and creating development opportunities through projects spanning a wide range of fields, from infrastructure to digital and green economy.

* Samirul Ariff Othman, an economist at Malaysia's Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, said that the flourishing economic ties between Malaysia and China demonstrate "the resilience and mutual benefits of our bilateral relationship."

PHNOM PENH, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's just-concluded Southeast Asia visit, his first overseas trip this year, highlighted China's dedication to deepening traditional ties, expanding practical cooperation and advancing its vision of building a community with a shared future with its neighbors.

The tour, which took him to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from Monday to Friday, also signaled China's renewed push to reinforce regional stability and prosperity, and its determined support for regional economic integration as global protectionism and unilateralism continue to mount.

CLOSER COMMUNITY

Throughout his tour, Xi reaffirmed China's commitment to fostering friendship and partnership with neighboring nations. He also underscored the importance of building a community with a shared future grounded in mutual respect, win-win cooperation and shared development.

In a signed article published ahead of his state visit to Vietnam, he stressed that China will ensure continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy, which is guided by the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

Pham Phu Phuc, former deputy head of the World News Desk at the Vietnam News Agency, welcomed China's commitment to pursuing the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors.

In light of unexpected and uncertain changes in the region and across the world in recent years, this vision emphasizes peace, sincerity, mutual benefit and shared development through cooperation, he said.

In Vietnam, Xi said that building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future carries great global significance, noting that as the two countries jointly pursue peaceful development, their combined population of over 1.5 billion is jointly advancing toward modernization, which will contribute to regional and global peace and stability while promoting common development.

In Malaysia, Xi said that China is ready to work with the Malaysian side to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, so as to usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

In Cambodia, Xi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet agreed to build an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, and designated 2025 the China-Cambodia Year of Tourism.

China's development has benefited not only itself but also many other countries, including Malaysia, said Dato' Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association (PPMC), noting that the vision of a community with a shared future -- "sharing weal and woe" -- has won widespread support.

"As long as we uphold equality, mutual benefit, mutual respect and mutual trust, we will surely walk hand in hand even further on the journey ahead," he said.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said that the deeply-rooted Cambodia-China ties are rock-solid and unbreakable, setting an example for South-South cooperation.

GREATER CONNECTIVITY

A focal point of the tour was high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with the aim of enhancing regional connectivity and creating development opportunities through projects spanning a wide range of fields, from infrastructure to digital and green economy.

In Vietnam, Xi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam witnessed the launching ceremony of the China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism, which is expected to assist Vietnam in aligning its railway gauge with China's standardized gauge, thereby boosting economic connectivity and development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh jointly witness the launching ceremony of the China-Vietnam railway cooperation mechanism at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

"Railway connectivity and cold-chain transport between China and Vietnam have cut logistics costs, accelerated customs clearance, and ensured fresher, more affordable Vietnamese produce for Chinese consumers," said Nguyen Ba Hai, an official at the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In a joint statement on deepening bilateral ties and practical cooperation issued during Xi's visit, China said it is ready to advance cooperation with Vietnam on three standard-gauge railways in northern Vietnam.

Upgrading cross-border railways and ports can boost bilateral trade while enhancing regional connectivity and resilience, said Do Thi Thu, a senior lecturer at the Banking Academy of Vietnam.

In Xi's state visit to Malaysia, the two sides agreed to promote the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Cooperation Plan signed in 2024 and further synergize development strategies. They also agreed to enhance cooperation on infrastructure connectivity, jointly implement key projects such as the East Coast Rail Link, promote rail-sea transportation and improve regional connectivity.

Samirul Ariff Othman, an economist at Malaysia's Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, said that the flourishing economic ties between Malaysia and China demonstrate "the resilience and mutual benefits of our bilateral relationship."

MAKING REAL DIFFERENCE

During his visit to Cambodia, Xi said the two sides should deepen practical cooperation across various fields, advance the construction of Cambodia's Industrial and Technological Corridor and Fish and Rice Corridor, and strengthen collaboration in energy, transportation and other key sectors, enabling Cambodia to share more in China's development opportunities.

Over the years, key BRI projects in Cambodia have yielded tangible benefits for local people. The Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone has become a thriving industrial hub, attracting more than 200 international enterprises and institutions while creating 32,000 jobs.

The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, Cambodia's first expressway, has cut travel time between the two cities from over five hours to under two, significantly enhancing connectivity. Meanwhile, the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport has given a strong boost to the tourism sector, operating 17 routes by the end of last year.

"The future of Cambodia-China relations is bright and full of potential," said Mengdavid from the Royal University of Phnom Penh. "With the continued efforts of both countries' leaders, we can expect an even more dynamic, mutually beneficial and resilient partnership that will contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond."

In Malaysia, Xi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the exchange of more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents, covering a wide range of projects, which are taking root in Malaysia and making a difference for local people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim jointly witness the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents after their talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Such projects have not only promoted technology transfer and created numerous jobs, but also helped uplift regions that were previously less developed, which truly reflects the BRI's vision -- always putting people's well-being first, said Majid, the PPMC president and a former Malaysian ambassador to China.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)