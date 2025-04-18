Xi says unilateralism, hegemonism receive no support of the people

Xinhua) 13:54, April 18, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that unilateralism and hegemonism receive no support of the people.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

History has shown the unstoppable trend toward a multipolar world, economic globalization, and cultural diversity, Xi said, adding that no country wants to return to isolation.

The trade wars undermine the multilateral trading system and disrupt global economic order, Xi said, urging all countries to unite and firmly keep the reins of national security and development in their own hands, uphold mutual respect, pursue win-win cooperation and common development, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

As Asia embarks on a new journey of collective revitalization, Xi noted, China will continue to follow the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the policy of developing friendship and partnership with neighboring countries, maintain the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy, deepen friendly cooperation with neighboring countries, so as to share the fruits of Chinese modernization more widely across the region, promote the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, and work together to advance Asia's modernization.

