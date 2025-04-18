Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway helps boost economic and social development in Cambodia

Xinhua) 09:28, April 18, 2025

Touch Dane, a toll collector, works at the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia, March 15, 2025. She has currently received additional training in Chinese proficiency. The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, a project under the Belt and Road Initiative, is invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and is the first-ever freeway in Cambodia.

The 187-km expressway, connecting Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, with the international deep-water seaport province of Preah Sihanouk, was opened to traffic in 2022.

The transformation in transportation has not only injected stronger momentum into Cambodia's economic development, but also improved people's livelihoods. Tens of thousands of local jobs were created during its construction phase, and over 2,000 job opportunities have been provided during its operation. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the scenery of Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows a section of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

A staff member is on duty at the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia, March 15, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows a car arriving at the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

This photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows cars driving on a section of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

Staff members are on duty at the monitoring center of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 15, 2025.

Touch Dane, a toll collector, works at the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia, March 15, 2025. She has currently received additional training in Chinese proficiency.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows a section of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

Chen Ry (R), a patrol officer, eats fruits with his wife at their home near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 15, 2025. In 2020, Ry left his hometown and became a driver at a section of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway during the construction period. After the expressway opened to traffic, he has been working as a patrol officer ever since.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows a service station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a view of Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)