Building China-Cambodia community with shared future a choice of history, the people: Xi

Xinhua) 08:05, April 18, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future is a choice of history and the people.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

China and Cambodia are not only friendly neighbors but also ironclad friends, he said, noting that both countries are currently at a critical stage of national development.

Xi said that the two sides should keep in mind the well-being of their people and the progress of humanity, strive to set an example for building a community with a shared future for mankind in the course of advancing their respective modernization endeavors, and join hands to become forces for peace, stability and progress in a world undergoing profound transformations unseen in a century.

China believes that Cambodia's road to national development and revitalization will become wider and wider, and will, as always, support the Cambodian People's Party in leading the Cambodian people to maintain national stability and economic development, Xi said, adding that China supports Cambodia in playing a more important role in the regional and international arena.

The Chinese president said that the two sides should make good use of the newly established "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism between foreign ministers and defense ministers of the two countries to strengthen strategic coordination.

The two sides should deepen practical cooperation across various fields, advance the construction of Cambodia's Industrial and Technological Corridor and Fish and Rice Corridor, and strengthen collaboration in energy, transportation and other key sectors, enabling Cambodia to share more in China's development opportunities, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that China is willing to engage in exchanges and mutual learning with Cambodia on major issues such as strengthening party building and advancing reform and development, and to deepen friendly cooperation between the China's National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference with National Assembly and Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Unilateralism and hegemonism receive no support of the people, Xi said.

History has shown the unstoppable trend toward a multipolar world, economic globalization, and cultural diversity, Xi said, adding that no country wants to return to isolation.

The trade wars undermine the multilateral trading system and disrupt global economic order, Xi said, urging all countries to unite and firmly keep the reins of national security and development in their own hands, uphold mutual respect, pursue win-win cooperation and common development, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

As Asia embarks on a new journey of collective revitalization, Xi noted, China will continue to follow the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and the policy of developing friendship and partnership with neighboring countries, maintain the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy, deepen friendly cooperation with neighboring countries, so as to share the fruits of Chinese modernization more widely across the region, promote the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, and work together to advance Asia's modernization.

For his part, Hun Sen said this visit is of great significance to Cambodia.

Noting that China is Cambodia's most steadfast supporter and most reliable partner, Hun Sen said China's support has made significant contributions to Cambodia's economic and social development and improvement of people's lives, for which the Cambodian side expresses its deep gratitude.

Cambodia firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports China's positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Xizang, and opposes any forces' interference in China's internal affairs, he said.

China and Cambodia are ironclad friends, and the two countries' decision to build a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era will make further progress, promoting high-level, high-quality and high-standard development of bilateral relations, Hun Sen said.

The two countries will always move forward hand in hand, stand together through thick and thin and share a common destiny, he added.

Hun Sen said that Cambodia is willing to strengthen strategic security cooperation with China and expand bilateral trade.

Cambodia welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, and will join hands with China to promote the deepening of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and intensify the crackdown on online gambling and telecom fraud, he added.

The Cambodian side highly appreciates China's constructive role in promoting world peace and sustainable development, and supports the Belt and Road cooperation and the three major global initiatives proposed by China, which are conducive to safeguarding the common interests of the international community and promoting world peace, security and stability, Hun Sen said.

Trade wars and tariff wars have undermined the legitimate interests of all countries and triggered turmoil in the international situation, Hun Sen said, adding that Cambodia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and jointly address various risks and challenges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)