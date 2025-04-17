Highlights of Xi's remarks during his visit to Malaysia

Xinhua) 14:51, April 17, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his state visit to Malaysia on Thursday.

During his visit, Xi held talks with King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on promoting bilateral ties and regional cooperation. The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks during the visit.

ON TIES AND COOPERATION

-- The traditional friendship between China and Malaysia has spanned a thousand years. Nurtured in a long and rich history, the friendship has grown through cultural exchanges, been consolidated through mutual benefit and elevated through solidarity against challenges. It reflects a pursuit of common values, characterized by sincere interactions, honesty, commitment to righteousness and respect for peace.

-- This friendship embodies the historical wisdom and courage of both peoples and is shared treasure for the two nations.

-- Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two countries have been committed to mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation, setting a good example of state-to-state relations.

-- China and Malaysia are good neighbors, good friends and good partners who visit each other as often as family. Bilateral relations have gone through a magnificent half-century and are embracing an even brighter future.

-- Deepening high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries serves the common interests of both countries and is conducive to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

ON REGIONAL, GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT

-- China stands ready to work with Malaysia to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promote the Global South's pursuit of solidarity-driven collective advancement and common development.

-- The two countries will join nations in the region to combat the countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism in face of shocks to global order and economic globalization.

-- Together, we will energize modernization in both of our countries, set up a fine example of unity and cooperation for the Global South, and make new and greater contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in our region and beyond.

-- China supports Malaysia in playing its role as ASEAN's rotating chair. China stands ready to work with countries in the region to sign the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Upgrade Protocol at an early date.

-- China and Malaysia should collaborate on Confucian-Islamic civilizational dialogue to jointly build a platform for cultural exchanges at both the bilateral and regional levels.

ON CHINA-MALAYSIA COMMUNITY WITH SHARED FUTURE

-- China is ready to work with the Malaysian side to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, so as to usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties.

-- The two countries should continue to work hand in hand to pursue development paths suited to their respective national conditions, resolutely support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, and keep their future firmly in their own hands.

-- China and Malaysia should build synergy for development and set a model for high-quality development cooperation.

