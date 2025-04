Enhancing bilateral ties: Xi's visit strengthens China-Malaysia friendship

(People's Daily App) 13:36, April 17, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Malaysia from Tuesday to Thursday. During his visit, Xi met with Malaysian friends to celebrate China and Malaysia's friendship and discuss future cooperation. In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital, people have expressed their hopes for enhanced collaboration and increased dialogue between the two peoples.

