China, Malaysia pledge support for ASEAN

Xinhua) 12:57, April 17, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Malaysia have pledged support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two countries made the announcement on Thursday in a joint statement released in the context of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia.

The two sides reaffirmed to uphold ASEAN centrality and support the bloc in strengthening ASEAN-led mechanism in promoting an open and inclusive regional architecture that is peaceful, stable and conducive for regional development, growth and prosperity, said the statement.

They also reiterated to jointly enhance the building of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home, so as to build a closer ASEAN-China community with a shared future, it said.

Malaysia supports China in hosting APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2026 and supports Hong Kong's accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, it added.

