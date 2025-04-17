'Chinese Flavor' becomes part of daily life in Kuala Lumpur as tea beverage brands gain popularity

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia, a People's Daily Online reporter visited the Chinese tea beverage brand store Mixue Bingcheng, or Mixue Tea & Ice Cream, located in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

A steady stream of customers came into the store, with long lines forming at the ordering counter. Lemonade, ice cream, and other drinks were especially popular among local consumers.

The lemonade is priced at 3 Malaysian ringgit (approximately 5 RMB or $0.68), which is roughly the same price as in China.

Thanks to the similar tea-drinking cultures of China and Malaysia, as well as the Mixue's refreshing taste and affordable pricing, the brand has quickly gained a foothold in the Malaysian market.

"Chinese flavor" and "Chinese brands" have now become a part of everyday life for many locals, contributing to closer people-to-people exchanges between China and Malaysia.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)