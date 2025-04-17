Xi says looking forward to cementing friendship, promoting cooperation with Cambodia

Xinhua) 17:12, April 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday he looks forward to cementing friendship and promoting cooperation with Cambodia.

He made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia.

Xi was warmly welcomed by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other senior officials at the airport during a grand welcome ceremony held by the king.

Hundreds of local people waved the two countries' national flags and held banners bearing the words "Long live Cambodia-China friendship, solidarity and cooperation!" to welcome Xi.

In the statement, Xi expressed his pleasure in visiting Cambodia again and said he looks forward to meeting and holding talks with King Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Noting that his visit came on the occasion of the Khmer New Year, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended warm New Year greetings to the Cambodian government and people.

He said Cambodia is a time-honored civilization, adding that the splendid Khmer civilization, created by the hard-working and talented Cambodian people, has made important contributions to the progress of human civilization.

Xi said that in recent years, Cambodia has vigorously implemented the Pentagonal Strategy, achieving rapid economic growth and continuous improvement of people's livelihood.

He expressed confidence that the Cambodian people will surely make new and greater achievements in national development with the blessing of King Sihamoni and under the leadership of the Cambodian government headed by Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Noting that bilateral ties were forged and nurtured by the elder generations of leaders of the two countries, Xi said China-Cambodia relations have withstood the test of global transformations, and always remained rock-solid.

The two countries have taken the lead in building a bilateral community with a shared future, as well as Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

China and Cambodia have supported each other in maintaining stability and promoting development and prosperity, and worked together in upholding international fairness and justice, setting an example for a new type of international relations while contributing to building a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Xi said China takes Cambodia as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy, and firmly supports Cambodia upholding strategic independence and following a development path suited to its national conditions.

He expected the two sides would enrich the China-Cambodia "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework, bring political mutual trust to a higher level, expand mutually beneficial cooperation of higher quality, ensure greater security, have more frequent people-to-people exchanges and strengthen strategic coordination of higher standards, so as to bring more benefits to the people of China and Cambodia and contribute more positive energy to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

More than 20,000 local people, along with representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese-funded enterprises and Chinese students, lined the streets to warmly welcome Xi.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)