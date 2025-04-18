Xi: Carry forward ironclad friendship

08:17, April 18, 2025

President Xi Jinping receives the National Order of Independence — Grand Collar from Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on Thursday. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping called on China and Cambodia to carry forward their ironclad friendship and work together to build an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future for the new era to deliver more benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

Xi said that China firmly supports the neighboring country's efforts in maintaining stability, accelerating development, improving people's livelihoods, and pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

He said that he believes Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to neighboring countries, including Cambodia.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, as Xi arrived in the country, the last stop of his three-nation tour to Southeast Asia, on Thursday.

He was warmly welcomed by King Sihamoni, Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other senior officials during a grand welcoming ceremony held by the king at the airport.

More than 20,000 local people, along with representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese-funded enterprises, and Chinese students, lined the streets to warmly welcome the Chinese president.

Since China and Cambodia established diplomatic relations in 1958, their traditional friendship, fostered by successive generations of Chinese and Cambodian leaders, has been continuously advanced.

Xi said that China and Cambodia have firmly supported each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns, and have set an example of equal treatment, sincere mutual trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries of different sizes.

People wave Chinese and Cambodian flags to welcome the motorcade carrying President Xi Jinping in Phnom Penh on Thursday, as Xi started a state visit to Cambodia. (Photo/Xinhua)

Two-way trade has expanded remarkably, thanks to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade deal and the China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement. Last year, bilateral trade reached $17.83 billion, up 20.7 percent year-on-year.

China and Cambodia are also at the forefront of Belt and Road cooperation, with many landmark projects such as the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway and the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport becoming key drivers of Cambodia's economic and social development and creating tens of thousands of local jobs.

King Sihamoni said that Xi's historic visit to Cambodia will deepen the ironclad friendship, enrich the dimensions of the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework, and take their relationship to a new level.

Cambodia is also willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within multilateral mechanisms such as ASEAN-China cooperation and Lancang-Mekong cooperation, to jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

After the meeting, King Sihamoni awarded Xi, "a great friend of Cambodia", the National Order of Independence — Grand Collar for his outstanding contributions to the development of Cambodia-China relations.

On Thursday, Xi also met separately with Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Cambodian Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk. He also attended a ceremony for the exchange of more than 30 cooperation agreements.

During the meeting with Hun Sen, Xi reiterated opposition to unilateralism and hegemonism, saying that no country is willing to regress to isolation.

Hun Sen said that Cambodia is willing to strengthen strategic security cooperation with China, expand bilateral trade, welcome more Chinese companies to invest in Cambodia, and deepen people-to-people exchanges.

Xi's visit came on the occasion of the Khmer New Year. In a written statement upon his arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended warm New Year greetings to the Cambodian government and people.

