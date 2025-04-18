Xi says China, Cambodia set model for equality, mutual trust, win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China and Cambodia set a model for equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni during his state visit to Cambodia.

Noting that Cambodia has recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of King Sihamoni's enthronement and the Khmer New Year, Xi said he is delighted to visit the beautiful country of Cambodia at the invitation of the king, extending his heartfelt New Year greetings to the Cambodian people.

Xi said that Cambodia's nation-building is thriving, and he firmly believes that, under the blessings of King Sihamoni, the hardworking and intelligent Cambodian people will surely build an even more prosperous and stronger nation.

Xi pointed out that China and Cambodia share a millennia-old friendship, with their people having always striven together and thrived together. Regardless of changes in the international landscape, China and Cambodia have stood by each other in good faith and with mutual assistance, offering unwavering support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

China and Cambodia have always been at the forefront of building a community with a shared future for mankind, bringing tangible benefits to the Cambodian people, said Xi.

He said that China values its friendship with the Cambodian royal family, and spoke highly of the important contributions made by the Cambodian royal family to the cause of China-Cambodia friendship over the years.

Under the new circumstances, China and Cambodia should cherish and carry forward the ironclad friendship jointly forged by the elder generation of Chinese leaders and King Father Norodom Sihanouk, endow the China-Cambodia community with a shared future with new connotations of the time, serve the development of their respective countries and the well-being of their people, and make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, said Xi.

He noted that China firmly supports Cambodia in maintaining stability, accelerating development, improving people's livelihoods and following a development path that suits its national conditions.

Xi said that he believes Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to Cambodia and other neighboring countries and expressed confidence in writing a splendid chapter of building an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

For his part, King Sihamoni said the friendship between Cambodia and China was created and cultivated by the elder generation of leaders of the two countries, adding that with the joint efforts of both sides, cooperation in various fields has become increasingly close and the building of a community with a shared future has been continuously deepened.

The Cambodian side, he said, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, highly appreciates the three major global initiatives proposed by Xi, and appreciates the huge development opportunities brought to Cambodia via the Belt and Road cooperation.

He hailed Xi's visit a historic one, which will deepen the ironclad friendship between the two countries, enrich the cooperation framework of the "Diamond Hexagon," and take bilateral ties to a new level.

The king also said his country is ready to enhance coordination and cooperation with China in such multilateral mechanisms as ASEAN-China Cooperation and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, and jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The king also presented the National Order of Independence - Grand Collar to Xi.

He said Xi holds special friendly feelings towards Cambodia and has made outstanding contributions to promoting the development of Cambodia-China relations, adding that Xi is a great friend of Cambodia.

It is believed that under the leadership of President Xi, China will achieve greater development accomplishments and play a more important role in international and regional affairs, he added.

Xi said that this medal fully demonstrates Cambodia's high regard for developing China-Cambodia relations and carries the deep friendship of the Cambodian people towards the Chinese people.

This honor, he said, belongs not only to him personally, but also to all the friendly people who have cultivated and contributed to the friendship between China and Cambodia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presents the National Order of Independence - Grand Collar to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. Xi met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni walk at the Royal Palace after their meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. Xi met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

