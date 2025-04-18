Xi hails Queen Mother Monineath as promoter of China-Cambodia friendship

Xinhua) 08:07, April 18, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodia's Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk is a witness and promoter of the China-Cambodia friendship.

In his meeting with the Queen Mother at the Royal Palace, Xi said she has special friendly feelings towards the Chinese people, and she is well-deserved to be awarded the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China.

Xi also said that China is her second home, adding that she is welcome to come to China at any time.

Cambodia's King Father Norodom Sihanouk was a banner of the China-Cambodia friendship, said Xi, adding that together with the elder generation of Chinese leaders, he personally forged an unbreakable ironclad friendship between China and Cambodia.

"We will always remember the historic contributions he made," Xi added.

For her part, the Queen Mother said Xi is the greatest friend of Cambodia, and it is a great pleasure to see that the China-Cambodia friendship forged by the elder generation of leaders of the two countries has been continuously consolidated and developed.

The Queen Mother said she believes that the ironclad friendship between the two countries will grow even deeper and more unbreakable.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)