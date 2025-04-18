Bolstering partnerships

China Daily) 08:25, April 18, 2025

President Xi Jinping is greeted on Thursday by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni during a grand welcoming ceremony upon Xi's arrival in Phnom Penh. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during their meeting on Thursday in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Xi arrived earlier on Thursday for a state visit to Cambodia, the last leg of the Chinese president's three-nation trip to Southeast Asia. (Photo/Xinhua)

People in Phnom Penh hold flowers and wave the flags of China and Cambodia to welcome President Xi Jinping, who arrived on Thursday for a state visit to Cambodia. (Feng Yongbin/China Daily)

President Xi Jinping attends a grand welcoming ceremony held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (front, right) at Istana Negara, or the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning during Xi's state visit to Malaysia. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, To Lam (front, right), general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong (front, left), visit a photo exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties in Hanoi on Tuesday. (Photo/Xinhua)

General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam, visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese leader. (Photo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)