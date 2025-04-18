Bolstering partnerships
President Xi Jinping is greeted on Thursday by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni during a grand welcoming ceremony upon Xi's arrival in Phnom Penh. (Photo/Xinhua)
President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during their meeting on Thursday in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. Xi arrived earlier on Thursday for a state visit to Cambodia, the last leg of the Chinese president's three-nation trip to Southeast Asia. (Photo/Xinhua)
People in Phnom Penh hold flowers and wave the flags of China and Cambodia to welcome President Xi Jinping, who arrived on Thursday for a state visit to Cambodia. (Feng Yongbin/China Daily)
President Xi Jinping attends a grand welcoming ceremony held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (front, right) at Istana Negara, or the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning during Xi's state visit to Malaysia. (Photo/Xinhua)
President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, To Lam (front, right), general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong (front, left), visit a photo exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties in Hanoi on Tuesday. (Photo/Xinhua)
General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam, visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese leader. (Photo/Xinhua)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Building China-Cambodia community with shared future a choice of history, the people: Xi
- Xi says looking forward to cementing friendship, promoting cooperation with Cambodia
- Xi hails Queen Mother Monineath as promoter of China-Cambodia friendship
- Xi: Carry forward ironclad friendship
- Xi says China, Cambodia set model for equality, mutual trust, win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.