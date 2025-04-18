Highlights of Xi's remarks during his visit to Cambodia

Xinhua) April 18, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday concluded his state visit to Cambodia.

During his visit, Xi held talks with key Cambodian leaders, including Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Cambodian Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks during the visit.

ON TIES AND COOPERATION

-- Bilateral ties were forged and nurtured by the elder generations of leaders of the two countries. China-Cambodia relations have withstood the test of global transformations and always remained rock-solid.

-- China and Cambodia share a millennia-old friendship, with their people having always striven together and thrived together. Regardless of changes in the international landscape, China and Cambodia have stood by each other in good faith and with mutual assistance, offering unwavering support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

-- China will, as always, support Cambodia in following a development path that suits its national conditions, support the Cambodian government's successful governance of the country, and back Cambodia in playing a more important role in international and regional affairs.

-- The two sides should deepen practical cooperation across various fields, advance the construction of Cambodia's Industrial and Technological Corridor and Fish and Rice Corridor, and strengthen collaboration in energy, transportation and other key sectors, enabling Cambodia to share more in China's development opportunities.

-- The people of the two countries should enhance mutual understanding and friendly feelings for each other, and promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and Cambodian civilizations.

ON ALL-WEATHER CHINA-CAMBODIA COMMUNITY WITH SHARED FUTURE IN NEW ERA

-- China and Cambodia have always been at the forefront of building a community with a shared future for mankind, bringing tangible benefits to the Cambodian people.

-- China and Cambodia have supported each other in maintaining stability and promoting development and prosperity, and worked together in upholding international fairness and justice, setting an example for a new type of international relations while contributing to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

-- Under the new circumstances, China and Cambodia should cherish and carry forward the ironclad friendship jointly forged by the elder generation of Chinese leaders and King Father Norodom Sihanouk, endow the China-Cambodia community with a shared future with new connotations of the time, serve the development of their respective countries and the well-being of their people, and make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

-- The two sides should keep in mind the well-being of their people and the progress of humanity, strive to set an example for building a community with a shared future for mankind in the course of advancing their respective modernization endeavors, and join hands to become forces for peace, stability and progress in a world undergoing profound transformations unseen in a century.

-- At present, changes unseen in a century are accelerating. Deepening the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future is fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

