China, Cambodia hold cultural exchange event to boost bilateral ties

PHNOM PENH, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A China-Cambodia cultural exchange event was held on Thursday to showcase the growing bond between the two countries.

The event was co-hosted by China Media Group (CMG), Cambodia's Ministry of Information, Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Ministry of Tourism and the Royal Academy of Cambodia.

In a congratulatory letter, Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen extended his warm congratulations on the fruitful outcomes of the event and expressed confidence that the event would once again build a bridge of deeper understanding and mutual trust between Cambodia and China and contribute to the stable and long-term development of bilateral relations.

A highlight of the event was the official launch of a China-Cambodia media partnership mechanism. Established jointly by CMG, the Club of Cambodian Journalists, the Cambodia-China Journalist Association, and more than 20 mainstream Cambodian media outlets, the mechanism unveiled its first collaborative project.

The initiative aims to address global development issues, offering diverse perspectives while documenting the rich stories of China-Cambodia cooperation, and reinforcing the "China-Cambodia strength" on the global stage.

