Xi sends congratulations to Noboa on re-election as president of Ecuador

Xinhua) 13:03, April 21, 2025

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent on Saturday a congratulatory message to Daniel Noboa on his re-election as president of Ecuador.

Xi said China and Ecuador are comprehensive strategic partners, and the development of bilateral relations has maintained a sound momentum in recent years.

He also said the two countries have witnessed deepening political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in various fields, adding that the friendship of the two peoples has won greater popular support.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Ecuador, Xi said he is ready to work with Noboa to take the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a higher level, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to Ecuadorian Vice President-elect Maria Jose Pinto.

