Xi congratulates Nguema on election as president of Gabon

Xinhua) 13:02, April 21, 2025

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent on Saturday a congratulatory message to Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on his election as president of the Gabonese Republic.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Gabon enjoy a traditional friendship, saying that in recent years, political mutual trust between the two countries has continued to deepen, and cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results.

The two countries have firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, he added.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Gabon relations and stands ready to work with President-elect Nguema to take implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as an opportunity to promote a steady and sustained growth of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, so as to better benefit their people.

