Xi addresses Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition, urging jointly advancing global climate governance

Xinhua) 08:01, April 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition on Wednesday.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN), Xi said as unprecedented global changes unfold at a faster pace, humanity has come to a new crossroads.

Although some major country's persistent pursuit of unilateralism and protectionism has seriously impacted international rules and the international order, history will, as always, move forward through twists and turns, Xi said.

"As long as we enhance confidence, solidarity and cooperation, we will overcome the headwinds and steadily move forward global climate governance and all progressive endeavors of the world," he said.

Xi shared four points in this regard.

"First, we must adhere to multilateralism," he said, adding that all countries should firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and firmly safeguard international fairness and justice.

"It is important for all countries to champion the rule of law, honor commitments, prioritize green and low-carbon development, and jointly respond to the climate crisis through multilateral governance," said Xi.

Second, the international cooperation must be deepened, he said. "We should rise above estrangement and conflict with openness and inclusiveness, boost technological innovation and industrial transformation through cooperation, and facilitate the free flow of quality green technologies and products, so that they can be accessible, affordable and beneficial for all countries, especially the developing ones."

China will vigorously deepen South-South cooperation and continue to provide help for fellow developing countries to the best of its capability, added Xi.

"Third, we must accelerate the just transition," Xi said, adding that green transformation must be people-centered and pursued in a way that advances the well-being of people and climate governance in tandem, and strike a balance between multiple goals including environmental protection, economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

"Developed countries are obliged to extend assistance and support to developing countries, help drive the global shift toward green and low-carbon development, and contribute to the common and long-term well-being of people of all countries," said Xi.

Fourth, results-oriented actions must be strengthened, according to Xi.

"All parties should do their utmost to formulate and implement their program of action for nationally determined contributions (NDCs) while coordinating economic development and energy transition," he said.

China will announce its 2035 NDCs covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases before the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belem, Brazil, added Xi.

Xi highlighted that harmony between man and nature is a defining feature of Chinese modernization, and China is a steadfast actor and major contributor in promoting global green development.

"Since I announced China's goals for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality five years ago, we have built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system as well as the largest and most complete new energy industrial chain," he said, adding that China also leads the world in the speed and scale of "greening," contributing a quarter of the world's newly-added area of afforestation.

"However the world may change, China will not slow down its climate actions, will not reduce its support for international cooperation, and will not cease its efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind," said Xi.

China is willing to work with all parties to earnestly honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, do the utmost respectively and collectively, and build a clean, beautiful, and sustainable world together, he added.

