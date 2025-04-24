Home>>
China to release 2035 NDCs before UN Climate Change Conference in Belem: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:21, April 24, 2025
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China will announce its 2035 nationally determined contributions (NDCs) covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases before the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belem, Brazil.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition.
