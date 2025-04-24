Home>>
China not to slow down climate actions: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:16, April 24, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- However the world may change, China will not slow down its climate actions, will not reduce its support for international cooperation, and will not cease its efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi addresses Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition, urging jointly advancing global climate governance
- Xi urges greater unity between armed forces, civilian sectors
- Tariff and trade wars undermine legitimate rights, interests of all countries: Xi
- Xi holds talks with Azerbaijani president
- Xi sends congratulations to Noboa on re-election as president of Ecuador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.