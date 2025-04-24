China not to slow down climate actions: Xi

April 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- However the world may change, China will not slow down its climate actions, will not reduce its support for international cooperation, and will not cease its efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video link at the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition.

