China, Kenya elevate ties as Xi, Ruto hold talks

Xinhua) 14:17, April 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Kenyan President William Ruto at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. Xi held talks with Ruto, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Kenya decided on Thursday to elevate their ties to a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.

The decision was made during talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto in Beijing.

Xi said that elevating bilateral relations to a China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era is a strategic choice for both sides.

