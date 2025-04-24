Home>>
China ready to work with other countries to uphold international trade rules, fairness, justice: Xi
(Xinhua) 14:19, April 24, 2025
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that China is willing to work with other countries to address various challenges through unity and cooperation, safeguard legitimate rights and interests, uphold international trade rules, and maintain international fairness and justice.
When holding talks with visiting Kenyan President William Ruto, Xi stressed that there are no winners in tariff and trade wars.
Ruto said that trade wars undermine the existing international rules and order, and that Kenya appreciates China's role as a stabilizer in the current volatile situation and China's efforts to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Global South countries.
