Commemorative event held in Des Moines to mark 40th anniversary of Xi's first Iowa visit

Xinhua) 13:17, April 27, 2025

DES MOINES, the United States, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A commemorative event marking the 40th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to the U.S. state of Iowa was held on Thursday.

Hosted by Iowa Sister States, the event brought together representatives from the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the governments of Hebei Province, Shijiazhuang City and Zhengding County, as well as about 150 attendees, including Xi's longtime friends in Iowa and friendly individuals from various sectors.

Participants fondly recalled the warm moments from Xi's two visits to Iowa and unanimously agreed that his first visit to the state 40 years ago planted the seeds of friendship. Over the past four decades, thanks to Xi's personal attention and long-standing support, subnational and people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States, particularly between Hebei Province and the State of Iowa, have yielded fruitful results.

Looking ahead, both sides expressed a shared commitment to continuously strengthening cooperation and exchanges in such areas as sister city partnership, youth engagement and people-to-people exchanges, working together to write a new chapter in the friendship between the Chinese and American people.

During the event, youth representatives from Hebei and Iowa presented a joint cultural performance. A series of side activities were also held, including a youth exchange photo exhibition and a display of intangible cultural heritage.

