Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to analyze economic situation, work

Xinhua) 13:54, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to analyze and study the current economic situation and economic work.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

