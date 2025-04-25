Xi makes important instructions on work related to civil-military mutual support

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently issued important instructions on work concerning mutual support between the military and the government as well as that between the military and the people, highlighting that civil-military mutual support is a fine tradition and unique political advantage for the Party, the military and the people. On the new journey, Xi stressed the need to adhere to the guidance of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, uphold the Party's overall leadership, deepen reform and innovation, improve policy mechanisms, and achieve continuous progress in promoting civil-military mutual support.

He urged Party committees and governments at all levels to care about and support military development and reform, proactively address the concerns and resolve difficulties of officers and soldiers, and further foster a positive social atmosphere of valuing national defense, supporting the military and honoring military personnel. Xi stressed that the military should firmly establish a strong awareness of its fundamental purpose, actively support local construction and development, and take concrete actions to bring benefits and prosperity to the people. Xi called for close civil-military collaboration to consolidate and develop rock-solid unity between the military and the government and between the military and the people, so as to jointly write a new chapter of mutual love and support between the people and the military in the new era.

The national conference on honoring model cities (counties) for civil-military mutual support was held in Beijing on April 23. Xi's important instructions were conveyed at the conference. Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and premier of the State Council, attended and addressed the conference.

In his speech, Li said that General Secretary Xi Jinping's important expositions and instructions on civil-military mutual support are a summary of historical experience from work done in this respect under the Party's leadership and the fruit of theoretical innovation, providing fundamental guidance for advancing work in this regard on the new journey of the new era. He called for resolute implementation of Xi's instructions to continuously break new ground for work in this respect.

Li said that in recent years, through all-around efforts across the military and the civilian sectors, progress has been made in promoting civil-military mutual support, relevant laws and regulations have been optimized, and social organizations and service networks supporting the military have been improved. The military has actively taken part in implementing major strategies such as poverty alleviation, rural revitalization and the consolidation of border defense. It has also outstandingly accomplished missions including emergency response and disaster relief, evacuation of citizens from foreign countries and escorting services, maintaining stability and addressing contingencies. The present and the near future constitute a critical period for our endeavor to build a great country and stride toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization. Promoting civil-military mutual support connects and unites the two sides. We should ensure that work in this regard plays an important role in pooling strength and should leverage its unique advantage of providing two-way support, thus contributing to advancing the cause of the Party and the country.

Li emphasized that all regions and departments must strengthen their awareness of national defense and overall strategic thinking, focus on key areas of military development and reform, enhance resource allocation and coordination, deepen civil-military collaboration, and proactively serve the modernization of national defense and the armed forces. Efforts should be made to take into account the practical needs of both active-duty and retired service members, enhance the targeted support services, and address wholeheartedly the concerns of military personnel, such as education for their children, employment for their spouses, and elderly care for their parents. Li also called for solid and down-to-earth efforts in the resettlement of retired military personnel, employment and entrepreneurship support, preferential treatment, and assistance to those in need. The military should be supported to take an active part in local economic and social development by leveraging its strengths, and to play a greater role in promoting high-quality development, supporting local work and maintaining public security and social stability. In addition to deepening the reform and innovation of work related to civil-military mutual support, Li also urged efforts to boost the quality and effectiveness of such work, improve the mechanisms for organization and leadership, further foster models in this regard, consolidate and expand the social foundation, and push for the effective implementation of the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans on the matter.

At the conference, a decision was read out on honoring model cities (counties) for work related to civil-military mutual support, and awards were presented to representatives of them. Representatives from both the military and civil sectors delivered speeches.

Shi Taifeng, Li Shulei, Zhang Youxia, Wang Dongming, Wu Zhenglong and Shen Yueyue attended the meeting, which was presided over by Shen Yiqin.

Also present were representatives of the honored model cities (counties) for civil-military mutual support, members of the National Leading Group for Civil-Military Mutual Support, officials in charge of relevant military and civil departments, and officials in charge of leading groups and offices for civil-military mutual support of provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

