Chinese firm XJ deepens China-Cambodia energy ties through power projects

People's Daily Online) 16:12, April 23, 2025

XJ, a leading enterprise in China's electrical equipment sector, has been actively involved in Cambodia's power infrastructure development since 2001. The firm provides advanced products and services for Belt and Road Initiative projects, supporting Cambodia's economic growth through mutually beneficial cooperation.

Power exports light Cambodia's path to energy growth

XJ has participated in several key milestones in Cambodia's energy development, playing a critical role in the country's sustainable development.

Kirirom Hydropower Dam in Kirirom National Park of Koh Kong Province, Cambodia. (Photo provided by XJ)

The restoration of the Kirirom 1 Hydropower Dam, completed in May 2002, became Cambodia's first restored hydroelectric station after decades of inactivity. The project has helped reduce power shortages in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital. XJ supplied DC power equipment for the station, ensuring stable operations and preventing production stoppages and equipment damage from power failures. This improved power supply reliability by 30 percent and established XJ's foundation for later work on the Kirirom 3 Hydropower Station project.

DC power supply equipment. (Photo provided by XJ)

Located 150 kilometers from Phnom Penh, the Kamchay Hydropower Station, with an installed capacity of 193,200 kilowatts and an average annual energy output of approximately 498 million kilowatt-hours, has reduced Cambodia's heavy reliance on fuel imports for electricity. XJ provided DC power supply equipment for the Kamchay PH1 and PH3 stations from 2009-2011. Since then, the stations have operated safely for more than 4,500 consecutive days, generating over 5.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Kamchay Hydropower Station in Kampot, Cambodia. (Photo provided by XJ)

XJ helped build the Sihanoukville Port coal-fired power plant with three 135MW units from 2012 to 2013. The plant significantly improved Cambodia's electricity supply once it began operating.

For this project, XJ supplied 23 energy-efficient dry transformers with strong short-circuit resistance, excellent safety features and long maintenance-free lifespans. The transformers' oil-free design prevents leakage that could contaminate soil and groundwater. Their flame-retardant epoxy resin materials don't emit toxic gases during fires, while their components — copper, iron cores and epoxy resin — can be sorted and recycled after decommissioning, reducing waste.

Sihanoukville Port coal-fired power plant, Cambodia . (Photo provided by XJ)

These technologies have helped the plant reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 2 million tonnes annually, delivering both economic benefits and supporting Cambodia's transition to greener, low-carbon energy.

Photo shows XJ's high-efficiency, energy-saving dry transformers. (Photo provided by XJ)

In recent years, Cambodia has pushed to diversify its power structure and increase clean energy use. XJ helped develop a 100-megawatt solar park in Cambodia's Kampong Chhnang Province. The project set a record for the lowest solar power price in Southeast Asia after connecting to the grid. XJ supplied AC and DC power equipment that ensures stable electricity transmission, supporting Cambodia's energy transition and economic growth.

Advanced technology drives Cambodia’s power grid modernization

As of 2024, there were about 80 operating power stations in Cambodia, 16 of which had XJ-supplied materials, accounting for 20 percent of the total. Specifically, XJ has provided more than 340 sets of computer monitoring, control, and protection systems, 12 sets of AC/DC power equipment, and 15 sets of medium- and low-voltage switchgears. This efficient and reliable electrical equipment has not only modernized Cambodia's power grid but also significantly boosted local socio-economic development.

The 230-kilovolt Khemerak Phumin substation in Cambodia is equipped with XJ systems. (Photo provided by XJ)

XJ provided secondary protection equipment and an automatic safety and stability control system for the Lower Sesan 2 Hydropower Station. The facility generates a record 2 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, the highest in Cambodia's hydropower history.

The automatic control system, independently developed by XJ, serves as the power grid's "smart center." It executes emergency measures like generator tripping and load shedding during major disturbances, allowing a quick return to normal operations. With response times measured in milliseconds, the system processes power grid faults 40 percent faster than previous technology. This technology effectively enhances power system safety, prevents grid failures and helps avoid widespread outages.

With this advanced system, Cambodia became the first ASEAN country to implement proactive security measures across its entire power grid, achieving 100 consecutive days without power cuts during the 2023 rainy season.

The Lower Sesan 2 Hydropower Project in Cambodia. (Photo provided by XJ)

XJ's products and services have helped strengthen the robust China-Cambodia partnership. Looking forward, the company will continue its Belt and Road Initiative cooperation in alignment with Cambodia's energy development plans. XJ will focus on smart grid technology and new energy solutions to enhance efficiency in energy partnerships between the two nations.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)