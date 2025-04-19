"Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" aired on TV in Cambodia

Xinhua) 13:37, April 19, 2025

This photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows the launch ceremony of the Cambodian version of "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. On the occasion of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, a TV program -- the Cambodian version of "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" was launched on TV here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Nan)

PHNOM PENH, April 17 (Xinhua) -- On the occasion of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Cambodia, a TV program -- the Cambodian version of "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" was launched on TV here on Thursday.

Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen sent a congratulatory letter expressing warm congratulations on the broadcast of the program.

The program, produced by the China Media Group, carefully selected Chinese classics quoted in Xi's important speeches, articles, and talks, focusing on themes such as ecological protection, cultural inheritance, exchanges and mutual learning of civilizations, and modernization construction, said a press release on the launching event.

"With an international perspective and vivid and real pictures, it shows the essence of China's excellent traditional culture to Cambodian audiences and explains the profound historical and cultural foundation of President Xi Jinping's thoughts on governing the country," said the press release.

The program is being broadcast on the National Television of Cambodia and other Cambodian media.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)