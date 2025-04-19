China, Cambodia reaffirm commitment to multilateral trade system, regional stability

Xinhua) 14:50, April 19, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Cambodia on Friday expressed strong opposition to trade protectionism and reaffirmed their commitment to a multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The commitment was underscored in a joint statement issued when Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his state visit to Cambodia, where the two countries highlighted their mutual goal of building an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era and implementing three China-proposed global initiatives.

The statement emphasized their dedication to maintaining a trading system that is predictable, rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive.

The two sides are of one mind that trade and investment restrictions pose a threat to economic security and the international trade order.

They recognize the WTO's importance as a platform for trade rule-making, review, and dialogue and cooperation, and acknowledge its crucial role in promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

The two countries also vowed to defend the legitimate rights and interests of all WTO members, and pledged to work together towards the reform of the organization.

They also pledged to push for practical outcomes at the organization's 14th ministerial conference, and advance economic globalization towards a more open, inclusive, universally beneficial, balanced and win-win direction.

On regional security, China and Cambodia reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, voicing opposition to the formation of exclusive "small circles" and camp-based confrontation, as well as the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the deployment of missiles. They warned that such actions could trigger an arms race and jeopardize regional peace and stability.

The two sides agreed to promote the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, and to contribute more to the region's stability and prosperity.

