Chinese tourist arrivals to Cambodia's Angkor park up 38 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 13:50, April 19, 2025

PHNOM PENH, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia recorded a continued increase in the number of Chinese tourists to its famed Angkor Archeological Park in the first quarter of 2025, said an official report on Friday.

A total of 30,509 Chinese tourists visited the Angkor during the January-March period this year, up 38 percent from 22,095 over the same period last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's report.

China was the fifth-largest source of international tourist arrivals to the Angkor after the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, it added.

According to the report, a total of 398,531 foreigners from 171 countries and regions visited the ancient park in Q1 this year, up 14.6 percent from 347,534 over the same period last year.

Cambodia's Tourism Minister Huot Hak said the Angkor Wat is an emblem of Cambodia's culture and civilization, and through this temple, countries around the world have known Cambodia.

He added that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which is the main gateway to the majestic world heritage, has laid a solid foundation for local economy and tourism development.

Located in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archeological Park is the most popular tourist destination in the kingdom.

The Angkor park is home to 91 ancient temples, which were built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)