Feature: From poverty to prosperity -- Chinese investment brings hope to Cambodian mango growers

PHNOM SRUOCH, Cambodia, April 22 (Xinhua) -- In Cambodia's central province of Kampong Speu, a thriving mango factory is transforming the agricultural landscape and improving the livelihoods of local farmers.

At the Zhongbao (Cambodia) Food Science & Technology Co., Ltd., hundreds of tons of fresh mangoes are processed into dried fruit for export to markets in China.

Ouyang Jianbin, general manager of the mango factory, recalled his first trip to Cambodia in 2020. Representing his company in China's Fujian Province, Ouyang needed to select a site for building a dried mango processing factory overseas.

Upon his arrival in Phnom Sruoch, Kampong Speu province, Ouyang recognized the potential of the town, which has high-quality mangoes and is close to Sihanoukville, a shipping hub. However, local farmers had difficulty selling their harvests, with much of the fruit left to rot on the trees during peak season.

The picturesque orchards, laden with golden mangoes, did little to alleviate the economic hardships endured by farmers. Many families lived in cramped conditions, with six to seven members sharing a 40-square-meter home.

In January 2021, the Zhongbao Cambodia factory commenced operations, and Cambodian dried mangoes quickly gained popularity among Chinese consumers. The factory now spans 45,000 square meters, employs 2,600 local workers, and purchases about 90,000 tons of fresh mango annually, producing more than 12,000 tons of dried mango each year.

With the help of Chinese technicians, local farmers have improved their pest control measures, nearly doubling their production. Benefiting from the standards, experience, and production lines introduced by Chinese enterprises, Cambodia has established local dried mango factories over the past two years, and their mango brands have become increasingly popular.

In 2024, Cambodia's fresh mango exports surpassed 140 million U.S. dollars, marking a 24 percent increase from the previous year, with China being one of the key destinations.

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Undersecretary of State and spokesman Penn Sovicheat said that Chinese enterprises investing in Cambodia have brought advanced technologies that enhance the added value of local agricultural products.

Thanks to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, more Cambodian agricultural products are being exported to China, the official added.

Zhongbao has become a well-known factory in Phnom Sruoch. Ouyang noted that many local fruit growers not only package their fresh mangoes for sale at the factory but also bring their families to work there.

As the number of workers at the factory continues to grow, Ouyang looks for ways to provide convenience for their daily lives. The company has rented nearby land to build retail spaces along the street and offered low-cost leases for restaurants and grocery stores to meet the daily needs of employees. Over the years, a bustling town has emerged around the factory.

The company also supports local education, providing scholarships to a nearby elementary school and subsidies for employees with children in school.

Tith Sreymean has worked at Zhongbao for two years. When asked if she has tasted the dried mango she helps to make, she smiled.

"Yes, I did. It's very sweet," she replied. "I like it. It has made my life full of hope."

