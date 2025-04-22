China announces roster for table tennis worlds in Doha

Xinhua) 11:11, April 22, 2025

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) on Monday announced the roster for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025, with star paddlers Wang Chuqin, Lin Shidong, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu making the cut.

According to the roster, Wang Chuqin, Lin Shidong, Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan and Xue Fei will participate in the men's singles, while Lin Shidong/Lin Gaoyuan and Huang Youzheng/Liang Jingkun are set to compete in the men's doubles event.

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

On the women's side, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Shi Xunyao will head to the singles event, and the two pairs for the doubles are Chen Xingtong/Qian Tianyi and Wang Manyu/Kuai Man.

For the mixed doubles, Olympic champions Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha and Asian Championships winners Lin Shidong/Kuai Man have secured their tickets to Doha.

The CTTA added that with automatic qualification for the table tennis worlds, Olympic champions Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng confirmed on April 17 that they would not participate. Therefore, based on the results in major tournaments like the World Cup, WTT Singapore Smash and Asian Cup, two spots for the men's team and one spot for the women's team were produced through Monday's trial, which were secured by Lin Gaoyuan, Xue Fei and Shi Xunyao, respectively.

As the men's and women's doubles events have been included in the Olympic table tennis program for LA28, Wang Hao, head coach of the Chinese men's team, said the selection is not only based on technical abilities, but also aims for Olympic preparation.

The 2025 table tennis worlds will be held in Doha, Qatar from May 17 to 25. The Chinese team will train in Chengdu, Sichuan Province ahead of the tournament.

