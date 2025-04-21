ITTF World Cup men's singles semifinal match: Wang Chuqin vs. Hugo Calderano

Xinhua) 10:09, April 21, 2025

Hugo Calderano (R) greets Wang Chuqin after the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Hugo Calderano celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin celebrates scoring during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin reacts during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Hugo Calderano celebrates scoring during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Chuqin celebrates scoring during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Chuqin celebrates scoring during the men's singles semifinal between Wang Chuqin of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)